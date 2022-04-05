Embodying the hashtag RD4L (Red Devil For Life), T. Carmichael, a Jackson High graduate and Red Devil athletics manager, scorekeeper and ultimate supporter, celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday, Apr. 5, and his friends and family surprised him with a banner hanging on the fence outside of Wallace Field. T. is the son of former Georgia Tech kicker Tommy Carmichael and Janie Carmichael, and is an ardent Yellow Jackets fan as well.
Red Devil T Carmichael surprised with banner on his 40th birthday
- Larry Stanford
-
- Updated
- 0
