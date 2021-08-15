The Jackson Red Devils will play a lot of players in multiple positions this season, and that includes their all-conference kicker — Peyton Zimmerman, and punter — Chance Goddin, who also holds the ball for Zimmerman on extra points and field goals.
Zimmerman and Goddin, who are star for the Red Devils on the soccer pitch, are also two of coach Myricks’ top receivers.
“Those guys can do a lot of things,” Myricks said. “I tell people all the time that my kickers are two of the best athletes on our team. They’re really good in our soccer program. They are great athletes. They’ve got good size, great speed, and they do a lot of things really well. They’re starting to buy in to what we’ve got going on, which is really good for all of our programs — good for our soccer and football programs — because I think that toughness that it takes to play bang ‘em up football translates right over to soccer. I really appreciate the way they attack it and what they do.
“We really work hard with them in their soccer schedule. We want them to continue to play a sport that they love and contribute and also be a part of what we do in football. They do a great job of communicating and letting us know what is going on, and we try to do a great job of being good teammates and allowing them to help us through their soccer as well as football.”
Special teams also have four good return specialists.
“Last year, Okemus “Junior” Grier has two kickoff returns for touchdowns,” Myricks said. “Cameron Edwards caught every punt in the air. We also think that the Barlow twins (Carlos and Marco) can also go back and catch kickoffs. We have a really solid return game.
“I think we’re solid everywhere when it comes to special teams and all phases of the game. We have a bevy of skill players right now. We’re not very tall, but our kids are active and they are getting stronger and love playing the game, which is really exciting to be a part of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.