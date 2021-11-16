Jackson’s final regular season football game on Red Devil Hill against Upson-Lee on Nov. 5 was also the last time fans will see the stadium in its current configuration. Demolition crews began taking down the home side stands, press box, and building underneath the stands on Nov. 8. By the time everything is through, there will be new home side stands, a new larger press box, new restrooms, a new two-story building replacing the white concrete block visitors locker room, a new video scoreboard, and a new synthetic field
The renovation of Red Devil Hill is the first project made possible by county voters who approved the continuation of the Butts County School System’s 1% ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) in March of this year. This will be the sixth consecutive ESPLOST Butts County has had since 1997 and is estimated to raise up to $30 million to pay for a variety of projects, of which Red Devil Hill is the first.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said the stadium work needed to start first in order to have it ready by graduation next May.
“We have a number of projects that we will be tackling in the next 36 months or so that are funded by ESPLOST 6, and the stadium project is just the first thing, and the reason that it’s happening first is because the unique timeline we have to follow,” said Simpson. “We had to begin the project as soon as the regular football season ended, and then we have to have the facility at a point to where we can have graduation in the stadium in the spring. We began with the stadium because we have to get the bulk of the work done between the end of football season and graduation. We will have the project to the point where we can have graduation inside the stadium at Red Devil Hill in May, but the project won’t be completely done.”
Simpson said the plan is to have the new field ready, along with the new video scoreboard that will house the sound system, and have the new home side bleachers and press box up. However, the new restrooms and the building replacing the old field house in the end zone facing Franklin Street won’t be done.
“But we will be able to have graduation on the field like we always do,” Simpson said. “We’ll just have the inconvenience of relying on some temporary restrooms, so we included in the budget on the project to bring in some temporary air conditioned restrooms facilities that will be there for graduation. Then as soon as graduation is over, they will go back to work to finish up the work on the structure under the bleachers as well as the building in the end zone, then work on the baseball field.”
The Red Devils will play baseball this spring while the work is going on, and while the concession stand and ballfield pressbox will be fully operational, there will be temporary restrooms and seating will be a little tight.
“We will have to deal with some inconveniences during the baseball seating where the seating area will be a little bit tight this year,” said Simpson. “We will have bleachers, but I would recommend people consider taking advantage of those ‘outfield’ seats out in the armory parking lot.”
Once baseball season is over, the baseball field will be getting new dugouts, a new scoreboard, and upgrading the fencing around the field will be upgraded, with the netting behind home plate extended down the third baseline.
As for the football field, Simpson said the first thing they have to do is level it up.
“One of the challenges that we’ve had with our field for a long time, maybe as long as football has been played there, is that it has been out of level, with one end significantly higher than the other end. So the first thing we have to do is come in and level the field,” he said
“We have made the decision to go back with a synthetic surface, so we’ll be going with SporTurf, which has a really nice product that includes a padded surface, so this synthetic surface will be close in nature to the field that is over behind the high school,” Simpson continued. “As time goes by, the evolution of the product gets better, so we’re getting the updated version of what’s behind the high school. It includes a pad underneath the surface and also includes some fibers and some infill product that will make that field cooler, and those are all innovations that have occurred since we put that field in over there.
“Most everybody that is redoing a field, or remodeling or building a stadium is going back with synthetic surfaces. The lifespan is ever increasing on those things. This surface is good for 10 years, so over the life of that 10 years, there’s virtually no maintenance. You don’t have to water it, you don’t have to cut the grass and buy the paint and the fertilizer and products you put on the field to keep it looking good. It is a top of the line surface that will give our guys a really nice, consistent playing surface no matter the weather.”
The new home stands will be larger, bringing the seating capacity at Red Devil Hill closer to that required by the Georgia High School Association to host state playoff football games.
“We are adding quite a number of seats to the home side,” said Simpson. “The goal was to get as close to 4,000 seats as we could. We’re getting really close.
“The building in the end zone will be a two-story building and on the bottom floor will have the visitor’s locker room, a cheerleaders locker room, new restrooms for the visitors side, along with a new band concession stand. We’re excited to be able to give our band boosters a nice space with a full commercial kitchen in there where they can produce all of their products they normally do, including the funnel cakes.
“Since they’ll have a new space, the old band concession stand next to the visitors stands will eventually go away and that whole corner will be a very nice plaza area that will allow us to place temporary seats in there when we need them to get us up to around to that 4,000 seat number that we would need to be able to host a home playoff football game, whether we were triple-A, quad-A or five-A.”
Simpson said the second floor of the new building will have a space large enough for banquets and meetings.
“We’ve had this dream and vision of creating a Red Devil Hall of Fame and so in the room upstairs, the side of the building facing the field will have a glass front that will overlook the field, and that will be our Red Devil Hall of Fame room,” he said. “It will provide us a space to celebrate the history of our school district with regards to athletics, and also provide a really nice banquet space for our athletic teams, and a meeting rooms for our boosters clubs during the day. It will also include a couple of patios on either side of the room upstairs for class reunions that typically happen in the fall around football season and provide some opportunities to reserve or rent out those spaces for organizations or groups.
“On the other end of the field will be a new scoreboard,” he added. “It will be a video board and so it will include the sound and have a six-digit scoreboard. It will have a video display as well.”
Simpson said he and his staff are excited about the future of Red Devil Hill and hopes the community will be, too.
“It is going to be a really beautiful facility,” he said. “Red Devil Hill is a sacred, special place to our community, not just for football, but for community events and for graduation. That’s why it was so important that we try to time this up to where that space would be available for graduation. That is a special occasion when our students get to walk across that field and obtain their diploma and we wanted to try to structure this project around that timeline.”
