Red Devil Hill and Wallace field behind it are currently undergoing major renovations. The new synthetic football field, new video scoreboard, and new home grandstands were ready in time for the Jackson High School Class of 2022 graduation in May, and the new restrooms and visitors locker room will be ready by the first Red Devil home football game on Sept. 16.
Wallace Field, behind the home grandstands, will be getting new dugouts, a new scoreboard, and the fencing around the field will be upgraded, with the netting behind home plate extended down the third baseline.
The renovation of Red Devil Hill was made possible by county voters who approved the continuation of the Butts County School System’s 1% ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) in March 2021. The ESPLOST is estimated to raise up to $30 million to pay for a variety of school projects, of which Red Devil Hill was the first project.
By the time everything is through, there will be new home side stands, a new larger press box, new restrooms, a new two-story building replacing the white concrete block visitors locker room, a new video scoreboard, and a new synthetic field.
The new home stands are larger, bringing the seating capacity at Red Devil Hill closer to that required by the Georgia High School Association to host state playoff football games. The old band concession stand next to the visitors stands has been removed and the area will be a very nice plaza area that will also allow the school system to place temporary seats in there when needed to get up to around the 4,000-seat number required by the GHSA to host a home playoff football game.
The new two story building in the end zone facing Franklin Street will have the visitors locker room, a cheerleaders locker room, new restrooms for the visitors side, along with a new band concession stand. The band boosters will have a nice space with a full commercial kitchen.
The second floor of the new building will have the Red Devil Hall of Fame. It will have a glass front that overlooks the field, and can be used as a banquet space for class reunions and the school’s athletic teams and a meeting room for the booster clubs. The second floor will also have a couple of patios on either side adjacent to the Hall of Fame, where groups can gather outside and watch the football games.
The new scoreboard includes the sound and has a six-digit scoreboard and a video display.
