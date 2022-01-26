Graduation for the Jackson High School Class of 2022 is four months away. Traditionally graduation takes place at Red Devil Hill, and Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson assured the Butts County Board of Education at their Jan. 11 meeting that despite Red Devil Hill currently looking like a “muddy hole,” construction crews are making “considerable progress” in getting it ready for graduation.
The renovation of Red Devil Hill began a few days after Jackson’s final home football game on Nov. 5, with crews taking down the home side stands, press box, and building underneath the stands. Also gone is the football field and the single-story white concrete block visitor’s lockerroom that faced Franklin Street.
The plan is for a new synthetic football field and new larger home side stands to be up and ready for graduation, and Dr. Simpson told the board the construction crews are working hard to stay on schedule.
“I’ve been going over every morning to inspect what is going on and the guy assures me that in spite of the wet weather and the rain that we’ve had, that they have been able to make considerable progress and kind of work around it right now and stay on pace,” said Simpson. “They are putting up molds for the retaining walls and they started pouring the footings for the home grandstands, and slowly but surely we will begin to see some things come out of the ground. They have assured us that they will continue to be on pace.”
The weather has slowed work on the field, which needs to be leveled up.
“One of the challenges that we’ve had with our field for a long time, maybe as long as football has been played there, is that it has been out of level, with one end significantly higher than the other end. So the first thing we have to do is come in and level the field,” Simpson said during an interview with the Progress-Argus back in November.
“We have made the decision to go back with a synthetic surface, so we’ll be going with SporTurf, which has a really nice product that includes a padded surface, so this synthetic surface will be close in nature to the field that is over behind the high school,” Simpson continued. “As time goes by, the evolution of the product gets better, so we’re getting the updated version of what’s behind the high school. It includes a pad underneath the surface and also includes some fibers and some infill product that will make that field cooler, and those are all innovations that have occurred since we put that field in over there.”
Simpson said the plan is to have the new field ready, along with the new video scoreboard that will house the sound system, and have the new home side bleachers and press box up. However, the new restrooms and the building replacing the old field house in the end zone facing Franklin Street won’t be done.
“But we will be able to have graduation on the field like we always do,” Simpson said. “We’ll just have the inconvenience of relying on some temporary restrooms, so we included in the budget on the project to bring in some temporary air conditioned restrooms facilities that will be there for graduation. Then as soon as graduation is over, they will go back to work to finish up the work on the structure under the bleachers as well as the building in the end zone.”
The renovation of Red Devil Hill is the first project made possible by county voters who approved the continuation of the Butts County School System’s 1% ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) in March of this year. This will be the sixth consecutive ESPLOST Butts County has had since 1997 and is estimated to raise up to $30 million to pay for a variety of projects, of which Red Devil Hill is the first.
