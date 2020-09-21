As of Monday, Sept. 21, the Butts County School System has had 42 students and nine staff members at three different schools placed into quarantine after having come in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
But that number could go up sharply after it was learned late Monday afternoon that one of the 11 Jackson High football coaches has tested positive. According to School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson, all football-related activities have been put on hold until it can be determined which players were in close contact with the coach.
“We’re fortunate that we have an off week, because we’re going to have suspend all of our team activities while we go through all the contact tracing with the team,” Simpson said. “We’ll have to really go through and use all the resources at our disposal, like any video that shows the sidelines, and our yearbook photographer was there taking pictures. And obviously we’ll interview all of our players and coaches to determine whether they feel like they had close contact with this individual.”
Simpson said with the high number of players on the football team, it could take a day or two to determine who was in close contact with the coach.
“We’re sending emails out to the families of the students to let them know,” he added. “We’re trying to to the best we can and make sure we’re following the processes and procedures for responding to the cases, but also making sure we do a good job of mitigation measures.”
Prior to the coach testing positive, the largest number of students and staff in quarantine have come from Stark Elementary School. Last week, two teachers tested positive, and they and 21 students and five other staff members determined to be in close contact were sent home.
Simpson said Monday that in addition, two students at Stark tested positive and a third was presumed positive.
“The difference there is that the student’s parent is positive,” he said. “So if their parent is positive and that student has any symptoms at all, then even if we don’t have a positive test on that student, we have to presume that they are positive.”
That added 13 more students to the quarantine list for a total of 34 students and seven staff members who are now staying home.
At Henry Middle School, one staff member tested positive and eight students are quarantined.
And before it was discovered that one of the football coaches had tested positive, Jackson High has two students and one staff member in quarantine.
Simpson said guidelines from the Georgia Department of Public Health recommend the students and staff who were sent home but haven’t tested positive be monitored for symptoms.
“The guidelines recommend that if someone should develop symptoms, then they should seek medical care,” Simpson said. “If they remain asymptomatic, they suggest that you wait until around day 10 before you even get a test.
“But parents should do what they feel like is best for their child,” he added. “We’ve also quarantined children for just showing symptoms like a cough or upset stomach, so absolutely the prudent thing for them to do would be to arrange an appointment with their physician.”
Simpson added that the school system will start providing information on their website on which schools have had students quarantined.
“We’ll start breaking it out by school on our website,” he said. “We’re starting to see more need for quarantine and a few more positive cases, so we’re start reporting it by campus on a daily basis.”
