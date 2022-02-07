Sanz Win.jpeg

Jackson Red Devil junior wrestler Elizardo Sanz, who won his weight class in the Area Traditional Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 29, finished in 4th place in the 170 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Tournament at Lumpkin High School in Dahlonega on Feb. 5 and will advance to the state tournament at the Macon Coliseum on Feb. 10-12. The top six finishers in each weight class at the sectional advanced to the state tournament. Freshman Riley Hanson placed 7th in the 113-pound weight class and will be an alternate at the state tournament. In the photo, the referee raises Sanz’s hand (right), signifying him the winner of his sectional match.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos