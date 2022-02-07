Jackson Red Devil junior wrestler Elizardo Sanz, who won his weight class in the Area Traditional Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 29, finished in 4th place in the 170 weight class at the Sectional Wrestling Tournament at Lumpkin High School in Dahlonega on Feb. 5 and will advance to the state tournament at the Macon Coliseum on Feb. 10-12. The top six finishers in each weight class at the sectional advanced to the state tournament. Freshman Riley Hanson placed 7th in the 113-pound weight class and will be an alternate at the state tournament. In the photo, the referee raises Sanz’s hand (right), signifying him the winner of his sectional match.
Red Devil Elizardo Sanz advances to state wrestling tournament
