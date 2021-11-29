Butts County Leisure Services soccer teams did well recently in Georgia Soccer United Rec Cup tournaments, with two tournament titles and two second place finishes.
19U Boys
The 19U Boys Jackson Elite FC won the 2021 Georgia Soccer United Rec Cup for the second year in a row! They are coached by Ryan McLendon. John Hayes is assistant coach and Jillian Bouchard is team manager.Team members are Brandon Allen, John Arabia, Marshall Ferrell, Chance Goddin, Austin Handley, Caleb Hartman, Conner Hayes, Jacob Leto, Landen Lunsford, Jayce Mabros, Mark Myles, Aiden Reyes, Andrew Taylor, Mason VanLandingham, RJ Watson, Caleb Webb, and JD Williams.
16U Girls
The 16U Girls Jackson FC won the 2021 Georgia Soccer United Rec Cup. They are coached by Jerry DeLaGarza. Dusty Atkinson is assistant coach and Jillian Bouchard is team manager. Team members are Anslie Atkinson, Emily Atkinson, Lilly Barnes, Alexi Batten, Gabrielle Blake, Emma DeLaGarza, Hannah Hamby, Alana Hosford, Emily Howell, Olivia Johnson, Rylee Lewis, Abi Moore, Alaina Reyes, Elicia Smith, Ruby Valdivia, Livie Vaughn, and Taylor Wagers.
19U Girls
The 19U Girls Jackson United FC came in 2nd place in the 2021 Georgia Soccer United Rec Cup. They are coached by Darin Mills. Eric McCullough is assistant coach and Jillian Bouchard is team manager. Team members are Ava Blythe, Callie Brannan, Emily Cosby, Haley Edmonds, Alexa Farmer, Anna Gray, Reba Lassiter, Riley McCullough, Kara Morgan, Riley Morgan, Gracie Mullis, Samantha Mullis, Rebekah Payne, and Maddie Spencer.
16U Boys
The 16U Boys Butts County Domination came in 2nd place in the 2021 Georgia Soccer United Rec Cup. They are coached by Matt Butler. Terry Waters is assistant coach and Jillian Bouchard is team manager. Team members are Derrick Adams, Colin Boswell, Julian Brazier, Chase Butler, Legend Goddin, Malik Griffin, Dutch Guerrero, Rush Guerrero, Austin Lane, Corey Lewallen, Damon Lomax, RJ Lynch, Lance Marlow, Micah Miller, Lucas Mills, Sam Norsworthy, and Ian Rowland.
