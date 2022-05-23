On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the Annual Butts County Chamber of Commerce golf tournament was held at Hickory Hills Golf Course with a record number of participants -156 players making up 39 teams.
To begin the day, Rev. Charlie Barlow delivered the invocation, and following an impromptu request, Katie Hobbs beautifully sang the National Anthem. Players got their instructions about where to begin from Allen Byars, picked up their HoneyBaked Ham lunches, and headed to their assigned holes to begin their day.
Tournament winners:
A-Flight Winners:
• First Place – Collins Trucking
• Second Place – Team Bobby Martin
• Third Place – Alan Cawthon, Inc.
B-Flight Winners:
• First Place – Butts County Sheriff’s Office
• Second Place – Butts County Administration
• Third Place – Hickory Hills Team II
The Chamber would like to thank all the sponsors who helped make the tournament a huge success this year:
• Tournament Sponsor: J&T Environmental Services, Inc.
• Hole-In-One Sponsor: Countryside Dodge Jeep Ram of Jackson
• Platinum Sponsors: Alan Cawthon, Inc.; Ameris Bank; Atlanta Access Controls, Inc.; Butts County Administration; Butts County Schools; Central Georgia EMC; City of Jackson; Collins Trucking; Georgia Power; GleamPro; Head of the Class, LLC; Jones Petroleum; MasterBrand Cabinets; May & Carter Oil Company; Republic Services; Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home; Southern Readymix; Tim Broyles State Farm Insurance; Tri-Copy Office Equipment; United Bank; The Village at Indian Springs; Westbury Center of Jackson.
• Gold Sponsors: Capshaw Homes and Calcon Mutual Mortgage; Century 21 Crowe Realty; R&B Metal Solutions; Signs on Site; Snapping Shoals EMC; Wallace Electric.
• Silver Sponsors: LKQ Southeast, Inc.; Rental Solutions; Rick Williams for Georgia; Rivers Ranch; Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital, Zaxby’s.
• Team Sponsors: Butts County Sheriff’s Office; Capshaw Development Company; Delta Community Credit Union; The Brickery; Whitaker Builders; Hickory Hills Golf Course
• Bronze Sponsors: Butts County Development Authority; Charlie Pelt State Farm Insurance; Haisten & Johnston, P.C.; Roots Outdoors; Southern Crescent Technical College; Stananco, Inc.
