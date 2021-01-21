Rec Force from Butts County Parks and Recreation competed in the 2021 Tiny Super Hero gymnastics meet on Jan. 16-17 in Peachtree Corners.
The following girls came in 1st place overall in their levels:
• Raeleigh Thompson (also came in 1st on Vault, Uneven Bars, Floor and tied 1st on Balance Beam)
• Gracie Roper (also came in 1st on Uneven Bars, Balance Beam and Floor)
• Hailey Hall (also came in 1st on Vault, Uneven Bars and Floor)
• Ali Raney (also came in 1st on Floor and tied 1st on Balance Beam)
• Ellie Shearouse (also came in 1st on Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam and Floor)
• Madyson Collett (also came in 1st on Vault and Uneven Bars)
Several young ladies also took 2nd and 3rd place in their levels:
• Lila Hunsucker: 2nd
• Ansley Potts: 2nd
• Kaylee Smallwood: 2nd
• Lana Worsham: 2nd
• Monique Beasley: 2nd
• Raelyn Embry: 2nd
• Julianna Murphy: 2nd
• Lola Cheatham: 3rd
• Gwendolyn Huling: 3rd
• Kayleigh Cook: 3rd
Congratulations Rec Force!
