Michael Green, president of Science For Everyone, entertained a record-breaking crowd of 608 people on Tuesday, June 6 in two sessions of the Jackson-Butts County Public Library Summer Reading Program. Green is shown with Judah Jeffcoat, the son of Robert and Hannah Jeffcoat. The programs are held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Rufus Adams Auditorium,at 218 Woodland Way in Jackson. Future sessions are set for June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18 and July 25.

 Photo by Kayla Bonner

