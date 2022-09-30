JACKSON — Rodney and Patricia Sutter of Butts County have planted vegetable gardens for close to 25 years, but they’d never planted okra until this year. They started small and planted three seeds. All three plants thrived, produced lots of okra and the tallest plant now measures 14 feet, 10 and a half inches tall.
This isn’t a Guinness World Record (that plant was 33 feet one inch tall and was grown in the United Kingdom back in 1993), but it’s possibly a state record. The current state record tallest okra plant came in at 12 feet and was grown in neighboring Monroe County, according to the Butts County Extension office.
“No matter what, it’s a record for us,” said Mr. Sutter.
The Sutters always start their plants indoors from seeds in March and transplant them into their garden plot in April. By June, they were harvesting okra pods.
“When the plants grew to 8 feet tall, we were amazed and took a few photos,” Mrs. Sutter said. “We wanted to grow something different, and now we have okra trees.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mr. Sutter says his secret, if he has one, is that he tills the garden twice, digs 2 feet deep holes, fills the holes with Miracle Grow potting soil and then adds the plant. He also adds General Organics Go Box nutrients.
“Or it could be that the septic system lines end near the garden,” he laughed.
The Sutters picked a “good mess” of okra each week from their three okra plants. Picking became tricky when the plants grew over their heads.
“We had to bend it over to harvest and pray it wouldn’t break,” Mrs. Sutter said Thursday. “We can measure again in a couple of weeks and see how much taller they are, if (Hurricane) Ian doesn’t trample it.”
Stacker compiled a list of movie franchises that made their audiences wait and wait for a sequel. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.