JACKSON — Rodney and Patricia Sutter of Butts County have planted vegetable gardens for close to 25 years, but they’d never planted okra until this year. They started small and planted three seeds. All three plants thrived, produced lots of okra and the tallest plant now measures 14 feet, 10 and a half inches tall.

This isn’t a Guinness World Record (that plant was 33 feet one inch tall and was grown in the United Kingdom back in 1993), but it’s possibly a state record. The current state record tallest okra plant came in at 12 feet and was grown in neighboring Monroe County, according to the Butts County Extension office.

