Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to cocaine conspiracy, federal prosecutor says

Fetty Wap, seen here in 2019, has pleaded guilty in a drug conspiracy, a federal prosecutor says.

 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Rapper Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to the prosecutor's office.

No sentencing date has been set. but an attorney for the rapper requested an expedited sentencing date, a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said.

