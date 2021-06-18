Ralph Wilson, who retired last year after more than 20 years as Butts County Coroner, was honored with Georgia Senate and House resolutions at the Butts County Board of Commissioners' meeting on June 14.
Sen. Burt Jones and Rep. Clint Crowe came before the BOC to present the framed resolutions to Wilson.
"We'd like to take the opportunity to recognize a longtime elected official," Jones said. "Ralph Wilson served with distinction for more that two decades as our county coroner and did a wonderful job. Ralph always had the people of Butts County at the forefront and did a fantastic job as an elected official. It is, a lot of times, a thankless job.
"I know you've been recognized once before, but more than one time means everybody is going to miss you, and we will miss you and the service you've done for the county," Jones told Wilson. "On behalf of both the House and the Senate of the state of Georgia, we'd like to recognize Ralph and his distinguished service as one of our county elected officials."
Wilson thanked Jones and Crowe and said he always had a "good mix" with the commissioners.
"I was fortunate to run five terms with no opposition," Jones said. "I was really blessed. I never bought a card or a sign. The state has been good to me, the county has been good to me, and I tried to be good to the people. You don't always agree on things, but 99% of the time, we've always agreed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.