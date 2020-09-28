Rain is playing havoc with the Jackson Lady Devils’ region schedule. Five games have had to be rescheduled, with Jackson playing seven games in 11 days, starting with a trip to Ft. Valley on Monday to take on Peach County in a makeup game.
Tuesday, they traveled to Forsyth for a scheduled game with Mary Persons, and the last originally scheduled game is Thursday, Oct. 1 at home, hosting Upson Lee.
On Monday, Oct. 5, Jackson will host Mary Persons in a makeup game starting at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Lady Devils host Pike County in a makeup game starting at 5:30 p.m., and on Thursday, Jackson hosts Central Macon in a double-header starting at 5 p.m.
Last week the Lady Devils played two games and had another game washed out.
The Lady Devils pounded Americus-Sumter on Sept. 22 by a score of 20-0. On Sept. 23, they lost a non-region contest in Warner Robins to Northside Warner Robins by a score of 6-3. Their game against Peach County on Sept. 24 was rained out and made up on Monday.
Prior to Monday’s game, Jackson was 5-2 in the region and 7-10 overall.
