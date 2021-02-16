Heavy rains washed out the Jackson Red Devils’ season-opening baseball game in Sharpsburg at East Coweta Monday afternoon. The Red Devils were scheduled to travel to Locust Grove Tuesday afternoon to take on the Wildcats, but coach Ryan Duffey said the game may be moved to Wednesday, but could not confirm it before the Progress-Argus deadline.
Thursday, Feb. 18, is scheduled to be the Red Devils’s home opener against the Hampton Yellow Jackets, game time at 5:55 p.m. Saturday, Feb 20, is a three-team Diamond Day, with Jackson hosted East Coweta and Jones County. The Red Devils are scheduled to play East Coweta at noon, and Jones County at 4 p.m.
Jackson hosted Whitewater in a scrimmage game on Tuesday, Feb. 9. No score was kept, but Duffey got a change to see pitchers Ben Gervasio, Jackson Smith, and Brett Carter on the mount. The Red Devils will need to work on their plate appearances, as Smith had the only hit in the game.
