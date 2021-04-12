HAMPTON - The rain showers that passed through Hampton late Saturday morning cancelled the second qualifying session for the Monster Energy Supercross races at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), and turned the infield track into a muddy, slippery race, but the riders didn't let it bother them. With Supercross coming to AMS for the first time, the fields for the 250 SX and 450 SX gave fans plenty to cheer about on the first of three days of racing.
450SX Class, Race 13
Eli Tomac took the first win at AMS and his 37th career 450SX Class win Saturday. It was his third straight podium finish for the first time this season.
Chase Sexton earned his first career 450SX Class podium with a runner-up finish in Atlanta. In his first seven 450SX Class starts Sexton has three top-5’s, four top-10’s, and one podium.
Cooper Webb rode to his eighth consecutive podium finish, tying his career best, with a third place finish.
250SX Class, Race 13
Nate Thrasher became the 116th different rider to win a 250SX Class race and fifth different rider to win in the Western Regional 250SX Class this year. Thrasher qualified by the way of the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ).
Justin Cooper was able to stretch his thin lead in the series to four over Cameron McAdoo with his runnerup finish in Atlanta.
McAdoo is looking to make his 30th career 250SX Class start at Round 14 in Atlanta on Apr. 13 while trimming his deficit to Cooper. He had one podium coming in to the 2021 season and has now has five after his third-place finish.
Race 14 for both series was held Tuesday evening, Apr. 13. They will hit the track at AMS one more time on Saturday, Apr. 17. Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.