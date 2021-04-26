After the pandemic forced the postponement of the concert by the Swingin' Medallions last spring, a little rain wasn't going to dampen the spirit and energy of the band and fans attending the concert Saturday night at the Indian Springs Amphitheater.
In their third benefit concert for the Butts County Historical Society, the party band tore through several sets of familiar classics, including its own 1966 hit, “Double Shot (Of of My Baby’s Love).” Fans responded by dancing the night away both on the dance floor and on the grass terraces.
Butts County Historical Society President Frankie Willis, addressing audience members at the Amphitheater in the Village at Indian Springs before the performance, said proceeds from the concert will be used to construct an addition to the Old Flovilla School House.
Other upcoming events include:
• The Flo Who? Flo What? Flovilla 5K Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, May 1, beginning at 8 a.m., and this year the event will raise money for Chris Head, the Butts County Recreation Department coach seriously injured when he was shot in the neck on Sunday, Mar. 14 while trying to break up a fight outside the Franklin Street gym. The event is co-sponsored by the city of Flovilla and the non-profit group, Love Thy Neighbor. This is the second year Flovilla had held a benefit 5K and an estimated 200 runners have already registered for the event
• Fine Arts Festival
Every year, on Mother's Day weekend, the Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts hosts their annual Fine Arts Festival. Every year except 2020, that is. The council had to cancel last year due to concerns about COVID~19, but they are looking forward to their 2021 Fine Arts Festival on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The location has moved to the Historic Courthouse on the Square.
• Spring Fling
Jackson Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Spring Fling Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the church grounds. There will be more than 30 vendors displaying arts, crafts, and plants for sale. There will also be musical entertainment throughout the day. Jackson Presbyterian is located two blocks north of the Square at 240 North Oak Street in Jackson.
