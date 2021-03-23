The railroad crossing at Ga. Hwy. 16, Ga. Hwy. 36, and Lyons Street have been blocked by a stopped train for several hours Tuesday morning, and it is not yet known when they will be cleared.
According to information received by the Jackson Police Department, a problem with one of the railcars near the end of the train, possibly a wheel coming off the track, caused the train to stop, Railroad workers are on the scene working on the problem, but a timeframe has not been given as to when the train will be able to move and clear the crossings.
