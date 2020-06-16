HAMPTON – Fans who’ve sought an opportunity to drive on the historic high banks of Atlanta Motor Speedway will soon get their wish.
AMS is hosting a “Drive the Track” event on Friday, June 19, during which participants will get to drive their own vehicles onto the 1.54-mile oval and takes laps around the speedway behind the pace car. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
“Racing fans love the opportunity to take laps on the same asphalt they’ve seen their racing heroes duel on, but driving the track is an experience anyone can enjoy,” said Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “The sensation of climbing the 24-degree banked turns is a one-of-a-kind thrill.”
Admission will be $15 per vehicle for three laps around the track and, to ensure limited contact during the experience, must be purchased online prior to arriving at the facility. Participants will enter at the main tunnel off Speedway Boulevard to have their tickets scanned and proceed into the speedway. To maintain social distancing guidelines during the event, participants will be required to remain in their vehicles while inside the facility.
For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, go to AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com/events/Drive-The-Track or call the AMS ticket office at 877-926-7849.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.