The Butts County community is mourning the death of beloved artist and visual historian R. Scott Coleman, 81, who passed away at his home in Jackson on Feb. 7.
Coleman was born and raised in Jackson, and his artistry shined through at an early age. In the first grade, he won 1st place in a statewide school art contest. When he was nine, his parents enrolled him in the Summer Art Program of the Children's Art School of the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, where he would learn art skills and soak up art history for four years.
His mother drove him 45 miles to Atlanta every weekend for the first two years, but the last two years he caught the Greyhound Bus to Atlanta by himself, and a trolley to the High Museum.
Coleman graduated from Jackson High School in 1958 and attended the University of Georgia, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1962. Following graduation, he served in the Navy as a Communications officer. In addition to his regular duties, he was chosen to design a medal to commemorate “Operation Sea Orbit” in which the Navy’s First all Nuclear powered surface Ship Task Force circumnavigated the world without refueling or replenishing provisions.
After being honorably discharged from the Navy in 1966, Coleman spent six months traveling the British Isles, Europe and the Middle East, going from museum to museum to view art. He said the trip not only influenced him as an artist, but gave him a sense of art's place in the community.
When he returned to the U.S., he worked for Georgia Public Broadcasting before pursing a career as a freelance commercial artist, designing brochures and church bulletins, and finally, pursuing a career as a fine artist, painting what moved him. He had a life long love of buildings and architecture.
Coleman remained true to his hometown, helping to found the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts in 1995, leading the council's annual Fine Arts Festival, and curating the council's permanent collection of works, many of which are on display at Jackson City Hall and in the Butts County Administration Building.
In June 2019, the city of Jackson presented Coleman with a proclamation for his service to the arts community, naming June 13, 2019 as R. Scott Coleman Day in the city, and the arts council hosted a reception in his honor at the Idlewilde Event Center at Indian Springs State Park. The center’s walls are adorned with more than 40 prints of Coleman’s watercolor works, most of which depict historic structures and familiar Butts County landmarks.
Cheryl Hilderbrand, current president of the arts council and a Progress-Argus columnist, called Coleman a "visual historian" in a 2019 column:
"Scott is more than a watercolorist. He is a local historian," wrote Hilderbrand. "In recent times we routinely rely on photographs to capture images: moments, events, and buildings. But we are lucky here in Butts County to have a unique visual history of our region, created in light and color and line.
"Scott saw art all around him, and was determined to capture it, to save those ephemeral moments of awareness on canvas. But one does not have to be an art lover to appreciate Scott’s work, though it is high quality and worthy of appreciation. One need only love and appreciate Butts County."
Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin said Jackson is fortunate Coleman loved his hometown and wanted to return to it to live and create his work.
"My husband Darrell, a lifelong friend of Scott’s, never really understood how Scott made it financially and because he loved him, he was always encouraging Scott to find a real job," said Pippin. "Thank goodness Scott’s passion was to create art, and create art he did… over 5,000 paintings! Paintings that are proudly displayed in hundreds of homes, businesses, and public spaces in the city of Jackson and beyond.
"While most of us may not know a lot about great art, we all fall in love immediately when we see a Scott Coleman painting… and we stay in love with it forever," she continued. "He saw the beauty of his surroundings and he captured it for eternity. Scott was a wonderful man, a caring neighbor, a friend to multi-generations of Butts Countians, and he was our very own Norman Rockwell. Scott will be missed. May we find comfort in knowing that each of us was one of Scott Coleman’s five thousand closest friends."
Details regarding services for Coleman were not available at the Progress-Argus deadline Monday evening.
