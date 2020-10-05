For the past 13 years Jackson resident and actress Andrea Maiuro has put on multiple family yard sales, along with collecting donations, to help fight cancer. With this year's pandemic cancelling the annual Relay for Life, it was more important than ever for her to help fight back.
"I have family members in the fight of their life with bone cancer, and I too am a cancer survivor," Maiuro said. "This is my last year of putting this event on and I wanted to go big. I asked each person that was in the yardsale to donate to the cause and our very own Melinda McLarnon, owner of the Brickery Restaurant in Jackson, gave a handmade quilt to raffle off to a winner."
Known as @ladytigris on TicTok, Maiuro sent messages to all of her followers that for $1 each, they could be part of the two-day raffle event, with all proceeds going toward fighting cancer. On Saturday, Sept. 26, Maiuro went live on TicTok with McLarnon, who drew the winning raffle ticket of Lurlene Slaton of Jackson.
Slaton picked up her winning quilt the next day. Maiuro was able to raise $200 with the raffle, to be used in the fight against cancer. Although Maiuro will no longer do the yard sale events, she will continue to keep fighting the fight and raising money for cancer research.
