Brent Lowe was chosen by the Butts County Board of Education earlier this month to be the next superintendent of the Butts County School System.
Lowe, 45, has 23 years of public education experience, and the past seven years has served as superintendent of the Crawford County School District. He has also been a teacher, coach, athletic director, central office administrator, and assistant superintendent.
While Lowe’s first day on the job in Butts County won’t be until May 1, he’s not waiting until then to get to know his new home and workplace better. Lowe is driving 47 miles north from Roberta to Jackson on a weekly basis.
Last week the Progress-Argus had a chance to sit down for a question and answer session with Lowe.
Q. Why did you decide to apply for the Butts County position?
Lowe: “I thought Butts would be a good opportunity. It’s a little bit larger school system than I’ve been in, so it’s a chance for growth for me, as well as a situation where there are a lot of resources here.
“Also, I see it as a chance to come in where Butts is, lay a new set of eyes on it, and hopefully move Butts higher than where it is right now. It’s just a chance for growth for both me and the school system.”
Q. How many times have you been up here?
Lowe: “Today (Mar. 24) is my fourth trip. In April I’m going to try to come twice a week after spring break. May 1 will be my first official day here.”
Q. You already have a connection up here?
Lowe: “Yes. My brother (Ben Lowe) teaches construction at the high school. He’s been up here since the 2020 school year, right before COVID hit. He loves it here. He talks about how you have such good people here and they’ve been real receptive to his program here.
“We’ve kind of got the same mindset. I believe in the CTAE (Career Technical and Agricultural Education) college and career programs at the school. I don’t think college is for every kid. I think the kids that want to go to college should, but I do think you’ve got to have other avenues and in talking with Ben, his program has been real successful here. I know that is the mindset of a lot of people here, that there has to be another option. So they were receptive to it with him, and I know we’ve got welding coming, so it’s something we can do to get kids in jobs.”
Q. You have a family of educators?
Lowe: “My sister is the principal at Upson-Lee Middle School in Thomaston. My mother is a retired English teacher, and my father is a retired coach who ended up retiring as an assistant superintendent. He started the football programs at both Pike County and Upson high schools. And my wife and her twin sisters are both educators as well, so it does run pretty deep in our veins.”
Q. Is your wife going to transfer up here?
Lowe: “Yes. She should be on the personnel agenda in April. We’ve got triplet 9th graders, and they’re all into different stuff. We’re trying to find a house up here now.”
Q. There have been concerns among some folks in the county that you haven’t raised Crawford County’s academic standards that much. What would you say in response?
Lowe: “Well, if you look just at the raw test scores, we did raise it a lot. Where Crawford was when I got there was just so far down, we had a long way to go.
“I’m going to focus on growth here, just like I have anywhere I’ve gone. The test scores are a one day snapshot. We’re going to meet the kids where they are and try to grow them, which is what they’re doing here now. I’ve noticed that they have grown using the alternate benchmarks they get within the system, and I think as we continue to look at the growth of the students, I’m looking forward to seeing that continue.”
Q. Anything else you want people to know?
Lowe: “I’m excited to get here. I’m ready to get my feet on the ground and see what’s going on. I was actually just asked by someone what is going to change in the first year, and I can’t tell you that because I don’t know what needs to change. I want to get my feet on the ground and see what’s going on, see what we’re doing right and optimize that, and then anything that needs tweaking or adjusting to get it on the right track, we’ll do that once we see what’s going on.”
