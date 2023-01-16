Lee Bryan, known as “that puppet guy,” entertained local children with his puppet circus on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Jackson-Butts County Library’s story time. Cirque Du Suitcase (The Suitcase Circus) was sponsored by Beverly’s Nursery and Daycare where Bryan also performed for children later that day.
Puppet circus entertains children at Jackson-Butts County Public Library
