The Jackson City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Court Building on the proposed 2021 city budget. The budget is projected to be $12,250,665 and includes an average 4% salary increase for city employees.
The budget revenue and expenditures breaks down to:
♦ General Fund: $4,076369
♦ Water and Sewer: $1,646,319
♦ Electric and Sanitary: 6,527,977
Projected expenditures include:
Administration:
♦ Folder/Inserter — $20,000
♦ Generator — $5,100
♦ Copier (Annual Lease Cost) — $1,260
Police
♦ Three 2021 Ford Patrol Cars — $156,306
♦ Two additional police officers — $79,670
♦ Promotion of two officers to sergeant, one to corporal — $11,303.75
Fire
♦ First Responder Rescue Squad — $35,000
♦ Ten sets of turnout gear — $22,000
Street
♦ Generator for public works building — $7,000
♦ Ford F-250 pickup truck — $41,000
Water and Sewer Maintenance
♦ Two Ford F-250 trucks — $79,000
Electric
♦ One Ford F-550 bucket truck — $150,000
♦ One Ford F-250 pickup truck — $41,000
The budget also includes a rollback of city property tax equal to the amount of tax revenue the city received in 2019 from the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST).
“The city of Jackson has not had a property tax in 45 consecutive years,” Mayor Kay Pippin told the city council at their Nov. 17 meeting. “It is our responsibility each year to roll back what we might have levied (in property tax) based on the amount of LOST revenues we received.
“We collected $1,140,418.75 in LOST last year,” Pippin noted. “The first budget I had as mayor, the value of a mill in the city of Jackson was just slightly over $118,000. That was seven years ago. The current value of a tax mill for the city of Jackson is $143,173. That’s quite an increase for a mill value over that time. If we did levy a property tax, it would take a property tax of 7.965 mills to offset that $1.1 million in LOST revenue.”
A motion was made, seconded and approved at the meeting to rollback the tax millage rate by 7.965 mills
Citizens can examine the proposed budget before the public hearing on Dec. 1 at City Hall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, City Hall is closed to walk-in traffic. Anyone wanting to see the budget will need to call City Clerk Brittany Brown at 770-775-7535 and schedule an appointment.
