The Butts County Magistrate Court is now set up to have virtual first appearance hearings through Zoom. The public may view the live stream of the hearings on the new Magistrate Court YouTube channel.
To access the channel during hearing times click on the following link, or copy and paste it into your internet browser: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsSSH-Oz4ITGQcCKO9fksrQ/featured?
Zoom first appearance hearings in Butts County Magistrate Court will held Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Keep in mind, there may not be a hearing every day if there is no one in custody that must be seen. In the event questions or concerns, please contact the court directly at 770-775-8220 or by email at buttscountymagistratecourt@gmail.com.
