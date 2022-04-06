Public anger mounts in locked-down Shanghai with no end in sight. Here's what you need to know

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, southeast Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following counties, in central Georgia, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Laurens, Monroe, Montgomery, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Telfair, Twiggs, Wheeler, Wilcox and Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Emanuel, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Treutlen, Warren, Washington and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Morgan. In northeast Georgia, Oglethorpe. In southeast Georgia, Toombs. In west central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Harris, Lamar, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Within the Watch area, two to five inches of rainfall has accumulated over the last 36 hours with some isolated areas receiving over 6 inches. An additional quarter of an inch to an inch and a half expected through mid-Tuesday morning with a line of storms moving through the area overnight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&