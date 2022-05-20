MACON – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and the Georgia Sheriff’s Association are teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to hold “Protecting Houses of Worship” safety training conferences at communities across the district this summer.
Since 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has organized this training that brings faith-based leaders and all those involved with security at churches, synagogues, mosques and places of worship together to provide education and a forum for discussion around topics including safety, security, emergency action plan preparedness, hate crimes and the growth and management of threats.
“Learning how to prevent and respond to threats is, sadly, a necessity in today’s world. Preserving the inherently welcoming and peaceful environment that people expect at their places of worship is essential to the overall safety and well-being of the community,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I am thankful to the many law enforcement agencies that partner with us to provide this essential training for those involved with security at our places of worship.”
A “Protecting Houses of Worship” summit was held in Athens on Tuesday, May 17, at Athens Church with attendees representing a synagogue, a mosque and area churches. The next training will occur on Tuesday, June 7, at Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, 3820 Houston Ave., Macon. There will also be trainings in Columbus and Valdosta this summer. The dates and locations are being finalized.
For more information about registering or about hosting a “Protecting Houses of Worship” summit in your community, please contact Pam Lightsey, Law Enforcement Coordinator with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, at pam.lightsey@usdoj.gov.
