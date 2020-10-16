The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is hosting a Virtual Public Information Open House for the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Ga. Highways 42/23 and 87/23 at Higgins Road in Flovilla at https://0009966-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.
The open house explains the need for the roundabout to improve safety at the intersection, and seeks feedback from the public. The open house runs from Oct. 16 through Nov. 12, and public comments can be made online through Nov. 12.
In order to reduce crash frequency and severity at the intersections of SR 42/US 23 at SR 87/US 23 and SR 87/US 23 at Higgins Road, the proposed project would convert the intersection of SR 42/US 23 and SR 42 at SR 87/US 23 into a roundabout and maintain a Restricted Crossing U-Turn intersection (RCUT) at the intersection of SR 87/US 23 at Higgins Road.
GDOT crash data from 2014 and 2018 for the two intersections shows that a total of 32 crashes were reported during those 5 years, resulting in 1 fatality, 9 serious injuries, 3 visible injuries, 2 complaint injuries, and 17 property damage only collisions. Heavy trucks make up is 14% of the traffic at the intersection.
The proposed $2.75 million project consists of a single-lane, 3-leg roundabout within the existing right-of-way just north of the intersection of SR 87/US 23 at Higgins Road. The project is approximately 0.30 miles long.
US 23/SR 42 will continue one 12-foot travel lane in each direction split by a grassed median with curb and gutter on the outside of the lanes leading into the roundabout. US 23/SR 87 will also have one 12-foot travel lane in each direction split by a grassed median with curb and gutter leading into the roundabout.
Each approach will have varying widths of concrete splitter islands between opposing lanes at the roundabout. This project does not anticipate to have any extensive right-of-way acquisitions or displacements to the surrounding properties.
This project received concept report approval on May 22 and is moving into the preliminary engineering phase where the design will be further developed.
After public input is received, the feedback will be assessed, plan revisions may occur, or the no build alternative will be selected. The concept layout will then be moving into further design refinements as a part of the preliminary engineering phase.
If major changes occur to what was previously shown to the community, additional public outreach would occur. If no major changes are proposed, the project would advance to right-of-way acquisition and into final design. After all right-of-way acquisition occurs, project design is finalized, and the project would advance to construction.
