The proposed Fiscal Year 2022 (FY2022) budget for Butts County will increase by $1.8 million, but the tax millage will decrease by .25%, thanks to a increase in property values.
The proposed budget is $23,117,341, an increase of $1,871,596 over the FY2021 budget. To fund the budget, Butts County will need 12.959 mills of tax. That is a .25% decrease from the FY2021 millage rae of 13.290.
County Manager Brad Johnson said at the proposed 12.959 mills, a home valued at $150,000 with the homestead exemption will see an increase of $5.33 in its property tax (without the homestead exemption the increase will be $5.40). But, he added, not all homeowners will see the increase.
"We are proposing to reduce the millage rate by a quarter of a percent (.25%) down to 12.958," Johnson said. "It is not a full rollback rate, but less than the millage rate last year because of the increased value of some of the homes in the county. A lot of homes got increased, but everybody didn't, so some people will not get an increase. They'll actually see a decrease if their home value did not go up."
Johnson said the Board of Commissioners set several goals for the new budget at their retreat last month.
"The primary goal is restoring some of the public safety stuff that was cut two years ago," Johnson said. "One of the ambulances was cut out and one of the fire trucks was not budgeted to be staffed."
Due to a decrease in revenue and an exhausted contingency fund, in 2019 the BOC elected not to add a fourth ambulance or hire the personnel needed to man the Stark fire station truck. Johnson said that is not acceptable.
"Last month we didn't have enough ambulances to respond to 26 calls that we had to request mutual aid on. This month we had 14 calls. We used to have four ambulances, but now we have only three. So we will get a fourth one and it will go back into service," he said. "And we're going to increase the personnel at Stark using some flexibility in our part-time and full-time staffing in order to man the fire engine based there, which will improve our response times in the Stark area."
Johnson said their second goal is to improve compensation for county employees, who have not had any compensation increases in four years.
"The biggest dissatisfaction we see among employees is not having a career path and not having longevity increases (new employees currently make the same as 5-year employees in the same position)," said Johnson.
"We will get a compatible rate for a new person coming into a position, and then we'll take the employees who have been here and give them a 1/2% increase per year. We'll do half this year and half next year.
"Our goal is to also develop a comprehensive pay plan that includes pay increases for reaching specific qualifications," he added. "This gives career advancement opportunities for our staff and encourages them to stay here, rather than getting the experience here then going somewhere else to use their knowledge. And it will also help us in attracting new employees."
Other planned expenditures are for body cameras and Flock cameras for the Sheriff's Office. Flock cameras are license plate readers that take pictures of car tags in order to match them up with stolen vehicles and help solve other cases. For example, in March the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office was able to use images taken by a Flock camera to identify the car and driver who hit and killed a little boy on a bicycle and then fled the scene.
"I think it is important to look at all the increases, and the biggest increase is in public safety, which is the largest of all our departments," Johnson said. "The board is very much in favor of having a safe community all the way around."
The county manager said they are also working to continue to build the county's fund balance (contingency) back up.
"We're only about 50% in our fund balance," he said. "It was brought down close to zero years ago, so we've been building it back up slowly. By the end of this year it should be about 65% and we need to keep building it up.
"I told the board it is not just a good habit to build our fund balance, but our bond rating is not the best in the world, and a better fund balance will help improve our bond rating and keep us from having to pay higher interest on bonds we may take out for future projects. We don't need to give money away."
Johnson added that a strong fund balance can also provide protection in case of a downturn in the economy.
"We are concerned about ad valorem taxes for cars. That went up tremendously this past year, but in this economy, that could turn around and decrease again," he said. " Just little things like that. Some of the economists are saying it is going to be a downturn next year, so we definitely want to plan for that.
"We're excited about moving forward, and we're excited about being able to roll back the millage rate by .25% and maintain a level of service. We feel that even though it may not seem like much, it is something. This is the staff's recommendation to the board."
The Board of Commissioners will hold a series of public hearings on both the proposed millage decrease and the proposed budget:
• June 17, 8 a.m. Public hearing on the proposed millage rate.
• June 17, 5:30 p.m. Public hearing on the proposed FY2022 budget.
• June 17, 6 p.m. Public hearing on the proposed millage rate.
• June 24, 9 a.m. Public hearing on the proposed millage rate.
• June 24, 9:15 a.m. Called meeting to adopt the budget and to adopt the County M&O Millage Rate. The board will then adopt the millage rate to include the county, school system, and hospital.
All of the hearings and the called meeting will be held at the EMC Annex at 923 S. Mulberry Street in Jackson.
The FY2022 budget document is availble for public review in the Commissioners' Office at 625 W. Third Street in Jackson, during normal business hours.
