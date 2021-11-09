The Jackson City Council gave unanimous approval to the first reading of its $14.5 million 2022 fiscal year budget at its meeting on Nov. 2. The proposed new budget is $2.2 million higher than the current 2021 budget of $12.3 million.
Included in the preliminary budget is funding for a city manager position, the first in the history of Jackson.
“We made the decision that the city would hire a city manager, but we would allow whomever is elected mayor to lead that effort after the first of the year, because that individual will have to work with the new mayor and council members,” said mayor Kay Pippin.
“This city has never in its history had a city manager, the mayor has been it,” she added. “It took me a long while to determine if we could hire such a person within our budgetary confinements without going into our savings. But the city is in good financial condition. We’re stable, it’s been well-managed, and we’re fortunate. It is time for that to happen.
“Anybody who has to go to a job every day could not possibly put in the hours I’ve put in. I’ve been able to do this with being retired and having a very generous husband. So it’s time for the city of Jackson to join other cities of similar sizes and have a city manager.”
Departmental vehicle and equipment “wants” in the budget include $199,850 for body cameras and in-car videos for the police department, $9,000 for a “jaws of life” hydraulic-extrication rescue tool and $8,000 for turn-out gear for the fire department, $10,000 for a portable pressure washer for the street department, $33,000 for a pickup truck for the sewer department, $18,000 to repair the City Hall lobby and carpet for administration, and the possibility of $25,000 for electric car charger stations for the electric department, pending further research for setup and implementation.
A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held at the council’s Dec. 7 meeting, and a final vote on the budget will be taken at the council’s Dec. 21 meeting.
The council also unanimously approved $1,000 bonuses for all city employees and length of service recognition bonuses for employees who have been with the city for 20 and 30 years. The bonuses will come out of the current 2021 budget.
“We discussed this in our budget workshop and we decided that we can afford to do this,” Pippin said. “This has been an extremely trying year. All city of Jackson services have operated 24/7, 365 days throughout this pandemic. For that we are eternally grateful to each and every employee.
“The state of Georgia is using federal funds for stimulus recovery from the pandemic to reward first responders. They are making available to cities who applied for it to give $1,000 to each first responder. By their definition, a first responder is a police officer or a firefighter. We have 24 police officers and firefighters in that category. That $24,000 will go to them.
“But you’re not going to know what another ‘first responder’ is until the sewer backs up across the whole city and when those guys go to work you’re going to count them as first responders, too, or the guys that repair the bridge that falls in, or the guys that make sure the electricity comes on,” the mayor added. “All of these great public employees for the city are first responders in my opinion, but they’ve certainly been that way this year through Covid.
“We are grateful for the $24,000 the state will send us to give each of our police officers and firefighters a $1,000 bonus, and we’re going to put another $30,000 with it and make sure every employee in the city of Jackson has a $1,000 bonus at Christmas this year as an appreciation from this community to lead us through this pandemic.”
There are also eight employees who have been with the city 20 to 28 years, and they will receive $500 for length of service recognition. Three employees have been with the city for 30 years, and they will receive $1,000 for length of service recognition.
