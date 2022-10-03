JACKSON — New security lights installed by Jackson Electric now cost $350 and can be requested only by the property owner.
The Jackson City Council approved the new fee during its Sept. 20 meeting. The council approved the charge in an effort to recoup costs for new pole and light installations.
Before the new fee, it took three and a half years for the city to recoup the cost of installing a pole and light. And, many lights were installed by renters without the approval of the property owner.
The installation fee must be paid before the installation of the pole and light, and a one-year service agreement must be signed. The monthly charge for the energy ranges from $12 to $20 depending on the size of the light.
In other news, during a public hearing the council was presented the first phase of the city’s Comprehensive Plan by Paul Jerrell, a senior planner with Three Rivers Regional Commission.
The city’s plan is updated every five years and will look forward 20 years. The plan will include a five-year action plan. Jerrell said the goal is to have a draft ready by the end of December or early January to adopt in February.
“We have such great small towns in our region, and Jackson is one of them,” Jerrell said.
The next step is to form a steering committee comprised of at least one member of the council, a member representing the economic sector and other local community stakeholders and citizens who represent a wide spectrum of interests.
An open house and community visioning event will be held to collect citizen and stakeholder input.
In other business, the council approved the following:
♦ A boundary surveying proposal in the amount of $3,000 from Andy Williams Surveying for the Jackson Police Department.
♦ The purchase of a Polaris Ranger 570 for the Jackson Police Department in the amount of $13,658.19. Jackson Police Chief James Morgan said the vehicle will be used for patrolling in areas like the city’s trails, the Christmas parade and events like the fall festival and the food truck event. The purchase will be paid for from the Police Department’s budget.
♦ Lumin8 proposals in the amount of $7,190 to repair the school flasher arms (upper and lower) and the amount of $4,300 to maintain the traffic signals.
♦ Reducing the number of council meetings from two to one for the months of November and December. The council will now only meet on Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
