Jackson Presbyterian Church filled its pews with music lovers on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the Community Musical Celebration of Christmas. Nine individual performers and groups contributed to the community Christmas spirit. JPC’s musical Director Daniel Edwards had asked soloists, gospel and country groups to be a part of a musical celebration across genres.

The audience responded with their own voices on carols and choruses, with raised hands, and with appreciative clapping.

