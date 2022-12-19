Jackson Presbyterian Church filled its pews with music lovers on Saturday, Dec. 10 for the Community Musical Celebration of Christmas. Nine individual performers and groups contributed to the community Christmas spirit. JPC’s musical Director Daniel Edwards had asked soloists, gospel and country groups to be a part of a musical celebration across genres.
The audience responded with their own voices on carols and choruses, with raised hands, and with appreciative clapping.
Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey said it was a wonderful day.
“The joy of Christmas filled the sanctuary as each participant sang the peace of Christ,” he said.
The concert was free, but donations of $1,331 went to support Love Thy Neighbor, a charitable organization that serves the citizens of Jackson through a team of ministers and business leaders. Love Thy Neighbor was established by Duffey.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Valerie Mercer set the tone with a piano prelude of "Do You Hear What I Hear?" Mercer assisted Edwards throughout the concert accompanying the congregation as they sang familiar carols, as well as those performers who requested it.
Eleven of the 12 Patterson Family brothers and sisters (and wives) harmonized and accompanied themselves on four songs.
The Patterson Family was followed by The Hilltop Trio, The Jersey Singers, Mark Ware, Terrance Tyson and Brett Clark.
The True Praiserz, made up of Alicia Head, Jeremy Head, Jeremiah Head and Audretta Miller, roused the audience with their call and response version of "Hallelujah."
Edwards said, “Yes… we might do it again next year… It was fun!”
Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 17