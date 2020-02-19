Even before children can speak words and sentences, they try to communicate their wants and needs. They sway and clap and wave. They laugh and nod and play games.
Sign language is another way that babies and toddlers can communicate with parents and caregivers before they develop verbal language. It is another kind of language. Educators and researchers believe that teaching toddlers and babies sign language can stimulate the growth of verbal language in children.
Students at both Beverly’s Day Care Center and at Clark’s Learning Center in Jackson are taught simple signs to aid in early communication and to develop language skills
Felona Spruill at Clark’s Learning Center said that for the last two years they have incorporated some sign language instruction in their curriculum.
“They use sign language for 'sit' and 'thank you,' 'happy,' 'I love you,' and they know the signs for colors.” Spruill said.
According to Beverly Stewart, her teachers Kristen Simon and Beth Raymer routinely teach their 3 and 4 year olds to communicate using American Sign Language (ASL).
“Most of my children here at the center know some simple signs, like 'hungry' and 'more' and 'thank you,'" Stewart said. “And they use them.”
Raymer said that she has found that teaching her 4 year olds sign language improves their fine motor skills and it “definitely helps their listening and visual focus."
“I believe that learning and using signs also builds their confidence and self-esteem," Raymer said. "They are proud to be able to communicate with signs.”
Simon said that her mother was an ASL teacher and sharing signs with her students is “second nature.”
Simon’s students already know the signs for 'mother,' 'daddy,' and 'love.'
“Last week I taught them how to put together a Valentine message," Raymer said. "We learned how to sign ‘I love you Mama,’ or ‘I love you Daddy.”
Raymer has also taught her 3 and 4 year olds to sign the colors of the rainbow, combining physical science with memory and color learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.