Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and staff in Georgia will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Mar. 8. That includes both public and private schools as well as those who work for Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning.
Also eligible for the vaccine on Mar. 8 will be adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers as well as parents of children with complex medical conditions to the list.
And when they become eligible, there will be three COVID-19 vaccines to choose from after the FDA approved the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Feb. 27. Governor Brian Kemp said the Georgia Department of Health expects they will have approximately 83,000 doses of the vaccine in seven days.
So which vaccine should people take? According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, whichever one is available. Fauci said they are all highly effective and that it is important to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
To make an appointment to receive the vaccine, call the Region IV District office at 762-888-8180. When vaccines are available, the normal operation hours of the appointment call center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday- Friday. The call center does not operate when all appointments are booked for the available vaccine.
The Mar. 1 report from the Department of Public Health shows Georgia now has had 819,730 confirmed cases and 15,148 deaths since the pandemic began. But the number of daily confirmed cases is dropping steadily. The 2,206 cases recorded on Feb. 27 is the the lowest since Nov. 10.
Butts County saw an increase of only 31 cases in the last week to 1,986 cases, and an increase of 1 in the number of deaths in the county to 68. According to a new “Vaccine Roadmap” being updated daily by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), as of Mar. 1, a total of 2,364 vaccines have been given out in Butts County.
As of 3 p.m. on Mar. 1, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 34,1842 confirmed cases, an increase of 658 cases from last week. Henry County had the largest increase with 376 new cases. Newton County had 114 cases, Spalding County had 62, and Butts had 31. Monroe County had 27 cases, Lamar had 24 cases, Jones had 14 new cases, and Jasper had 10 cases.
There have been a total of 796 deaths in the eight-county area as of Mar. 1, an increase of 25 deaths from last week. Henry led the way with 10 deaths, followed by Spalding with 5 deaths, Jones with 3, Newton and Jasper with 2 each, and Butts, Lamar and Monroe with 1 death each.
♦ Henry: 17,177 confirmed, 246 deaths, 11,502 vaccinations
♦ Newton: 6,880 confirmed, 180 deaths, 3,072 vaccinations
♦ Spalding: 3,621 confirmed, 129 deaths, 9,653 vaccinations
♦ Butts: 1,986 confirmed, 68 deaths, 2,364 vaccinations
♦ Monroe: 1,772 confirmed, 77 deaths, 5,072 vaccinations
♦ Jones: 1,520 confirmed, 40 deaths, 3,353 vaccinations
♦ Lamar: 1,253 confirmed, 38 deaths, 5,141 vaccinations
♦ Jasper: 633 confirmed, 18 deaths, 2,402 vaccinations
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
