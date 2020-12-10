The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), Wellstar Health System and Stark United Methodist Church are hosting free pop-up drive-through COVID=19 testing on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 1-4 p.m. at Stark United Methodist Church, 1097 Halls Bridge Road in Jackson.
Citizens wishing to be tested are asked to register in advance at https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US/. Fill out the information requested, including an email address. If you do not have an email, use: firstname.lastname@noemail.com.
You will be asked to select your testing location. To select Stark UMC, use zip code 30233, then scroll down and select this location.
Testing will take place in your vehicle. Typically, test results will be available in 2-3 days, but could be longer based on demand.
