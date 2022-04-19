Indiana officials asked the public for help identifying a child who was found dead Saturday in a heavily wooded area in southern Indiana.
The child was described as Black, between 5 and 8 years old, about 4 feet tall, with a slim build and a short haircut. Police believe he died sometime within the last week.
A resident out mushroom hunting in eastern Washington County found the boy's body at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police said Sunday in a bulletin. The resident immediately called police to investigate, police said.
"We're not going to stop looking until we find these answers," Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said Monday. "Somebody, again, was taking care of this little boy. He's 5 to 8 years old. He's obviously not taking care of himself. Somebody knows something. Somebody out there knows the answer to this question."
An autopsy took place on Tuesday, police said.
Anyone with information that could help identify the boy is urged to call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
