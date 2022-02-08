Wash them and pop them in my mouth.

In a pie.

In a cobbler.

In an alcoholic drink.

In a non-alcoholic drink.

On top of an ice cream sundae.

Covered in chocolate as a candy.

Cook them with lemon juice and sugar.

Cherry ice cream.

On top of a milkshake.

In a salad.

In a jam/jelly.

In a Black Forest Cake.

I like to eat cherries a different way than listed.

I don't like cherries.

Vote

View Results