For the second time in two days, police searched the Ingle's store on Ga. Highway 16 in Jackson Monday afternoon following a bomb threat and found no explosive devices.
The first threat was called in on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 16, and the second one on Monday. Jackson Police Chief James Morgan said the threats were called into the Butts County 911 Center and appeared to be from the same male.
"He said that we didn't get anything yesterday, so we would get it today," Morgan said.
The Jackson Police Department, Butts County Sheriff's Office, and Jackson Fire Department responded to the scene, blocking off both entrances to the store.
The grocery store was evacuated, with customers allowed to leave in their vehicles after their identities were checked by police. Store employees were walked across Hwy. 16 to sit and stand under a tree next to Imogene Goff Road.
Two bomb-sniffing dogs from the Butts County Sheriff's Office and one from the Henry County Sheriff's Office were called to search vehicles in the parking lot, and the exterior and interior of the store on Sunday. Monday, the two Butts County Sheriff's K-9's were joined by a dog from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
After about 90 minutes each day, the store was determined to be clear and released to Ingle's managers and employees, who reopened the store.
Chief Morgan said investigators are hard at work trying to track down the caller.
"We're looking at angles and different things, trying to trace the telephone calls and things of that nature," said Morgan. "We're going to interview some people, mainly all the employees."
