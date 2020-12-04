The Jackson Red Devil Baseball program completed its winter baseball camp on Thursday, Dec. 2. They had three days of baseball with players from kindergarten through 8th grade. The camp focused on the fundamentals of the game as well as the mental aspect of the game. Some points of emphasis were throwing, catching, and hitting with the younger players. With the older players, the staff were able to put them through a practice that is very similar to what they do on a daily basis at the high school. The future is bright!
Jackson High Baseball Coach Ryan Duffey thanked the administration for allowing them to put on the clinic for the kids in the community. Special thanks goes to the high school players, as well as his assistant coaches: Blake Ashe, Charlie Biles, Rhett Carroll, Nelson Homan, and Jonathan Wilson. Duffey said they look forward to continuing this each year and also plan to host a camp during the summer.
