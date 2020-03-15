The Butts County School System closed schools Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16-18, out of concern for the coronavirus (COVIT-19). Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said they were to make a decision on March 18 whether or not to remain closed for a longer period of time, but Gov. Brian Kemp made that decision for them on March 16 when he ordered all elementary, secondary, and post-secondary public schools close from March 18-31.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the portion of the population at highest risk are older adults, with the risk increasing by age, and those with medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.
School age children are not in the high risk category, but Simpson said the school closings are to keep children from catching and spreading the virus to those who are at risk.
“A normal healthy child, they are not demonstrating the severe symptoms that our vulnerable populations, our elderly populations are exhibiting, but we run the risk of having those school-age children carry it to vulnerable places,” he said. “So for that reason, we recognize that continuing to have school creates a bit of a risk in our communities.”
Simpson added that they also realized the hardship schools closing can have on families, and figured that in when they decided to close for just three days.
“I realized just how taxing it is on families to call school off, so I was trying to be very cautious about committing to a long-term closure right now,” Simpson said. “We’ll be ready to deliver instruction to the best of our ability by Wednesday in an online format.
“In the meantime, our staff was going to be working to create some short-term learning activities that they can post on the teacher webpages and school websites, and then we had hard copies available as well.”
School staff reported to work as normal on Monday.
“The reason for having them come in was to make sure that we finalize our distance learning initiatives, and to have our buildings open for students if they needed to come by and pick up personal items from their lockers or the front office,” the superintendent said. “We have students who store medications in the front office and they needed to come by and pick those up. And parents may have needed to come by or call and consult with teachers on making sure they have the correct passwords on things to get into these online learning platforms, and we needd to make sure that we have the office open for parents to pick up hard copy assignments and things of that nature.
“By the time we got to Wednesday. we knew more about how long schools would be closed and had more specific instructions available on our websites on changing over to a more extended distance learning model.”
The school system is also taking into account the need to continue to provide school meals for students.
The Butts County Schools Food and Nutrition Services Program began March 17 to provide an opportunity for families to drive through and pick up meals for their children at all school sites (excluding New Beginnings Academy). They provide a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day. Each family can pick one school to drive through for all of their children’s meals.
Families can visit any of the school sites between the hours of 10:30 a.m. -12 p.m. through March 31. Please drive through the bus ramp at each school. Families should plan to stay in their car and meals will be passed through the car window based on the number of children in the car. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided.
The school system will also start delivering meals and by bus on March. 19.
“Part of our plan is to get buses on the road to begin taking meals and instructional materials out through the community and having places where families and students can walk to a bus and pick up a meal, and maybe turn in assignments and pick up more,” Simpson added. “We’ll have staff on those buses to try to help accommodate parents as they go out. All this is predicated on the reality of whether it is safe or not to do that.”
Simpson said more information on the bus feeding program will be released soon.
If families need additional food and/or school supplies, please contact Susan Sarsany at 770-504-2300 or sarsanys@bcssk12.org. We will arrange for families to pick up extra food/supplies at a designated location.
The superintendent added that the closing of the schools doesn’t mean school system employees will be without paychecks.
“Our plan right now is to continue to pay folks,” he said. “What we’re telling our people is that even though schools may be closed, schools aren’t just a place. It is an ideal, and we can continue to deliver educational services even though our buildings aren’t open. What we’re asking our people to do is to be available. Some portion of our folks will be working remotely from home.
“We’ll also have some professional learning modules that some of our staff can do online so we can use it as a time to do professional learning. We are continuing to think about how we can use our staff to continue educational services for our community to the extent that it’s possible.”
Finally, Simpson said it is important for families and students to realize this is not a vacation.
"During the period when schools are closed, it is imperative that we follow the guidance from the Center for Disease Control to help reduce the spread of the virus," he said. "School closures are designed to minimize risk and limit social contact within our community.
"This is not a vacation and students should not congregate during this time. We recommend that students not participate in play-dates, get-togethers, or activities involving anyone outside of their immediate family members."
Parents are asked to continue to check the school system website at www.bcssk12.org for the most up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.