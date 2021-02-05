Both the Butts County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Feb. 11 and the Board of Commissioners' meeting on Feb. 22 are expected to be packed for hearings on the rezoning and special use requests for a proposed rock quarry. They are expected to be packed by county residents opposed to the quarry, and also with information about the quarry.
Tussahaw Reserves LLC and Keys Ferry Crossing LLC are proposing the quarry be established on 462 acres near Fincherville Road, Jack Maddox Bridge Road and Keys Ferry Road. The proponents say they have proof of $36 million in granite gneiss at a depth of 200 feet and $80 million at 300 feet, and that their quarry could prove to be an economic boon for Butts County, bringing in needed jobs and tax revenue.
The property is currently zoned agricultural-residential (AR) and would have to be changed to heavy industrial (M3) and also require a special use permit for the quarry.
When the rezoning and special use permit requests were submitted last October, the size and scope of the project triggered a Development of Regional Impact (DRI) at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Three Rivers Regional Commission conducted the DRI, soliciting comments from all regional governments, as well as public comment.
The DRI was completed in November and sent to Butts County, which then scheduled the hearings before the planning commission and the BOC. The hearings were originally scheduled for January, but were postponed until February due to additional submissions from the developers being received that necessitated further study and evaluation by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The Progress-Argus requested and received a copy of the DRI from Butts County. The 196-page report contains:
• Letters from the city of Jackson, Butts County Water Authority, and Henry County Water Authority opposed to the quarry. Jackson and Butts County expressed concerns about possible damage to the water table and to the drinking water resource for much of the county, while Henry County expressed concerns about damage to its Tussahaw Creek Dam, Reservoir and Water Treatment Plant.
• The Atlanta Regional Commission also expressed concern about the quarry having potential to affect water resources and infrastructure, and urged that a Registered Georgia Professional Engineer evaluate the proposal and provide expert opinions on its effect on the Tussahaw Creek Reservoir and Dam.
• The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, in regards to the quarry's impact on Jackson Lake and the Ocmulgee River, expressed concerns and urged that safeguards be put into place prior to operation if it is approved.
• The Georgia Department of Transportation and Henry County Department of Transportation both expressed concern about increased truck traffic, but say they have to wait and see what the increase does to roads.
• The William McIntosh Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution sent a letter expressing concern that the grave of American Revolutionary War solder John Williamson, which was marked as a national historic property in 1938 and has continually been maintained along with other graves in the cemetery, is on quarry property and in danger of being damaged or destroyed by blasting.
• The Butts County Stop the Rock Quarry community group sent a letter of opposition, as did 17 individual property owners in Butts County, and one Henry County property owner. All expressed concerns about the safety and health of citizens and the environment in the area if a quarry is allowed, and the cost to the county of repairing roads that could be damaged by the heavy trucks coming from the quarry. One resident included a 100-page April 2020 research paper done on the dangers of rock quarries in general.
The McIntosh Trail Regional Commission did not make a recommendation with its DRI, but stated that the site is in the rural area of the regional land use of the 2019 Three Rivers Regional Plan, is within the rural area of the conservation and development map of the regional plan, and is in the rural area of the "Areas Requiring Special Attention" map in the regional plan. It concluded by stating that rural land use in the regional plan is defined as "agricultural and forestry uses, the absence of water and or sewer, and relatively low-density residential and conservation. Very little development in these area is expected to occur within the next 20 years."
Both the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Feb. 11 and the Board of Commissioners' meeting on Feb. 22 will start at 6 p.m. and be held at the Central Georgia EMC Annex at 923 S. Mulberry Street in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.