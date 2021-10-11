There are possible fatalities after a twin-engine plane crashed Monday afternoon into two homes and also struck a delivery truck, according to the California city of Santee's Twitter feed.
"It is unknown at this time how many occupants were in the plane," Santee officials tweeted. "We currently know of two burn victims and possible fatalities."
The San Diego County Fire Department and sheriff's department responded to the crash, which occurred near a high school. Santana High School tweeted that all students are secure and the incident happened a few blocks away.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is warning residents to stay away from the area.
Media reports show damaged homes, along with smoke and flames.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
