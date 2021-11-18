Skin Disorders.jpg

Mrs. Freeman’s 12th grade Anatomy students at Piedmont Academy have been busy learning about the Integumentary System (skin and appendages).  Students chose specific skin disorders to research and then had to design and present an informative educational brochure.  The brochure had to be creative as well as informative, contain specific information related to the particular skin condition to link the actual Integumentary System to what can happen and how it can affect humans. Students pictured are Piper Potts, Hannah Tyler and Harris Brady.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos