Mrs. Freeman’s 12th grade Anatomy students at Piedmont Academy have been busy learning about the Integumentary System (skin and appendages). Students chose specific skin disorders to research and then had to design and present an informative educational brochure. The brochure had to be creative as well as informative, contain specific information related to the particular skin condition to link the actual Integumentary System to what can happen and how it can affect humans. Students pictured are Piper Potts, Hannah Tyler and Harris Brady.
featuredpopularurgent
Piedmont students keep 'skin in the game' learning about Integumentary System
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
featuredpopularurgent
- From Staff Reports
-
- 0
- By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- 10-year-old Utah Black and autistic student dies by suicide weeks after scathing DOJ report on school district
- Two major projects coming to Jackson square in next few weeks
- Interior of Butts County Law Enforcement Center now known as Pope Family Facility
- Red Devil Hill undergoing major renovation; hopefully be ready for graduation in May
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Senate Bill 202 requiring Butts County to expand from one voting location to five
- Red Devils show their never-give-up attitude against Thomson, but fall 21-20
- High humidity, slimy visitors create mailbox mystery for Georgia church
- Alexis Cook of Jackson High named Heisman High School Scholarship School Winner
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Jackson vs Thomson football game
- Jackson High School NJROTC holds Veterans Day Ceremony
- PHOTOS: Collective Soul plays for sold out crowd in Albany
- States with the lowest property taxes
- These dogs are available now for adoption at Butts County Animal Control
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2021 Jackson Veterans Day Ceremony
- 50 cute baby names with holiday meanings
- How expensive is owning a cat?
- 10 challenges facing hybrid work models
- 31st Annual Native American Festival & Powwow held at Indian Springs
Latest News
- Piedmont students keep 'skin in the game' learning about Integumentary System
- Baby girl found in drain in Mumbai discharged from hospital
- Defendant Travis McMichael faces cross-examination in the Ahmaud Arbery killing trial
- 5 things to know for November 18: Opioids, Congress, gas prices, Covid-19, Olympics
- You asked, we answered: NASA's new telescope and the search for clues about our universe explained
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: What are your plans for Thanksgiving?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.