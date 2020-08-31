CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Piedmont Physicians Group announce that medical oncology and hematology physician Chandar Bhimani, M.D., has joined Piedmont Physicians Hematology Oncology of Rockdale. Bhimani’s office is located at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Building A.
Bhimani has more than 20 years of internal medicine, hematology and oncology experience. He specializes in cancer treatment and blood disorders with special interest in breast, colon, lung and prostate cancers, as well as gastrointestinal cancers and blood cancers.
Bhimani earned his medical degree at Liaquat University of Medical Health and Science in Pakistan. He then attended Mount Sinai Hospital, Queens Hospital Program in Jamacia, N.Y., where he completed his internship and residency, followed by fellowship training in Hematology/Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.
Appointments with Bhimani are now available. To schedule AN appointment online, visit www.piedmont.org/DrChandarBhimani or call 770-918-2320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.