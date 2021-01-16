Piedmont Equestrians.jpg

On Saturday, Jan. 9, the Piedmont Academy Equestrian team competed in an IEA horse show at Idlewild Equestrian Center in Buckhead. For the Middle School Hunt Seat Team, Madison Swann took first place in the beginner walk/trot. Madalynn Bryant came in third and fifth place in the beginner walk/trot, while Isabel White took the second place slot in the beginner walk/trot/canter. Cora Hood also placed sixth in her novice over fences class. Left to right are Madalynn Bryant, Madison Swann, Isabell White and Cora Hood.

