The Piedmont Academy wrestling team ushered in the second half of the 2019-2020 season last week gaining much-needed mat experience.
Coach Kaden Miller said the Mat Cougars have started the season somewhat slowly for various factors. One reason was the late start to the wrestling season due to the length of the football campaign which went all the way to the state championship.
Piedmont has also faced some tough competition to this point in 2019-2020.
The Cougars competed in their first tournament this past week at Trinity Christian School in Dublin. The team had three wrestlers finish in the top four of their respective weight classes including Gray Morgan (third, 285), Garrett Kirksey (third, 220) and Dalton Wallace (fourth, 138).
Earlier in the week Piedmont wrestled against Morgan County High School and GMC. While the Cougars struggled overall against a strong Morgan County team, the Piedmont wrestlers did have some success against GMC.
Miller’s squad will travel to Gatewood on Thursday of this week for a tri-school event also including Putnam County. The Cougars will then travel to Southland Academy in Americus for a tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Varsity and Middle School wrestlers will compete at both events this week.
“We are hoping the mat time we get this week will help us,” Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.