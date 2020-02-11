MONTICELLO - It’s region tournament time for the Piedmont Academy varsity basketball teams. The 2020 region tournament is being hosted by LaGrange Academy.
The Lady Cougars have already secured a spot in the upcoming GISA Class AA state tournament and will be playing for seeding in region. The Piedmont girls will face the winner of the Oak Mountain-Brandon Hall first-round game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Lady Cougars closed out the regular season by earning another region win last week, defeating LaGrange Academy 50-45 on the road.
Sydney Stroud (16 points) and Haley Ann Frank (14 points) provideds the one-two offensive punch for the Lady Cougars. Jayden Young and Madison Johnson both scored six points while Hannah Tyler added five points and Maddie Waddleton scored three points for Piedmont.
Piedmont led by seven points at halftime, but LaGrange used a 20-12 third quarter to lead by a point.
A 19-13 run by the Lady Cougars in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the contest.
The Lady Cougars (13-7 overall, 10-2 in region) were upset by non-region St. George in overtime, 39-35, last Friday.
Piedmont’s scheduled games against John Milledge Academy on Feb. 6 were cancelled due to weather conditions.
Cougars
The varsity boys were set to begin play in the region tournament on Tuesday (Feb. 11) of this week and needed at least one victory to guarantee the team a spot in the upcoming state tournament.
Piedmont was set to play Oak Mountain in its opening round contest to be played at LaGrange Academy.
The Cougars posted a 61-52 win against LaGrange Academy last week in a regular season region game behind an 18-point performance by Ryan Holder. Tate Marks added 13 points while Bradley Greenwood also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Caleb Coffey added seven points for Piedmont while Luke Welch finished with six points, all from three-point range. The Cougars led 43-25 at halftime.
The Cougars then defeated St. George 55-38 on Feb. 7. Piedmont entered the region tournament 13-7 overall and 9-7 in region play during the regular season.
