The Piedmont Academy varsity girls basketball team continued its successful ways of late with four wins in as many contests last week.
Sydney Stroud led the Lady Cougars in the home 30-16 win against St. George on Jan. 14 with 11 points. Haley Ann Frank added eight points while Jayden Young scored five.
Raleigh Lofton, Dakota Floyd and Maddie Waddleton all scored two points.
In a 50-44 road victory against Young Americans last Thursday, Frank led the team with 14 points while Waddleton scored 12. Young added seven points while Madison Johnson finished with six. Stroud scored four points with Hannah Tyler totaling four and Haiden Crews with two.
Piedmont defeated Oak Mountain at home on Friday 51-35 before defeating Briarwood on the road Saturday 34-33.
“I can't say enough about the girls and the grit they showed last week,” coach Michael Wilson said. “To win four games in a week is a testament to their toughness. We knew this stretch we just finished would tell us a lot about our teams. We had big moment from every single person on this roster at one point or another.”
The Lady Cougars are now 6-5 overall and 6-1 in region play.
Cougars
In another busy week for the Piedmont Academy varsity boys basketball team, the Cougars defeated St. George 63-52 at home on Jan. 14.
Tate Marks finished with 22 points and also surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. Marks, a multi-sport standout for Piedmont, sad he did not know he was closing in on 1,000 points until the game was momentarily stopped to recognize his accomplishment.
In a balanced scoring attack Bradley Greenwood added 15 points while Ryan Holder scored 10. Caleb Coffey finished with seven points while Jackson Welch scored six. Mason Mize contributed two points while Luke Welch added a free throw.
Last Thursday the Cougars lost a close 54-51 game to Young Americans on the road. Piedmont led after the first, second and third quarters but Young Americans used a 20-14 fourth quarter to secure the victory. The teams were involved in another close game earlier this season which Young Americans also won.
Jackson Welch led the team with 15 points. Marks also helped pace the Cougars with 11 points while Greenwood scored eight and Coffey scored seven and Payton Wallace added six points. Luke Welch contributed four points.
The Cougars (8-6 overall, 5-4 in region) finished with the week 3-1 with a 53-42 home win Friday against Oak Mountain and a 55-50 victory against Briarwood Saturday at home.
Piedmont’s varsity teams will travel to Brandon Hall on Friday for games beginning at 6 p.m.
