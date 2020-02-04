Piedmont hoops face tough opponents
By CHRIS BRIDGES Special to the Progress-Argus
Piedmont Academy’s varsity boys basketball team had a tough week facing two quality opponents.
The Cougars fell to Solid Rock last week 78-64 despite a 23-point performance by Ryan Holder during the Jan. 28 home contest. Tate Marks added 10 points while Caleb Coffey finished with nine.
Solid Rock held a 34-31 halftime lead with that margin cut to two points after the third quarter. The fourth quarter turned out to be the difference as Piedmont was outscored 25-13 in the final eight minutes.
Luke Welch added six points while Mason Mize finished with five. Jackson Welch was injured and was unable to play.
The varsity boys also fell to Furtah Prep 56-49 last Friday in region action. Furtah Prep is the defending state champion for GISA Class AA.
Bradley Greenwood stepped up to lead the Cougars with 18 points while Coffey added 14.
Lady Cougars
The Piedmont Academy’s varsity girls basketball team faced an opponent it may very well see in the state tournament.
The Lady Cougars fell to Brentwood 59-35 in a road contest in Sandersville. Haley Ann Frank paced Piedmont with 10 points.
Sydney Stroud added 10 points and Maddle Waddleton scored four.
Brentwood jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and the Lady Eagles had taken complete control by halftime with a 33-9 advantage.
Going into the contest Lady Cougars coach Michael Wilson said Brentwood was one of the top teams in the state and it would be a strong challenge for his team.
Peyton Prince paced Brentwood with a game-high 22 points.
Hannah Tyler added three points for Piedmont while Mallory Kelly, Haiden Crews, Jayden Young and Madison Johnson all scored two points.
Piedmont will play at John Milledge on Thursday before traveling to St. George’s on Friday. Varsity games begin at 6 p.m. both nights.
The region basketball tournament will begin Monday, Feb. 10, at LaGrange Academy.
